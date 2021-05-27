Cancel
Sonic Colors Ultimate - Official Announcement Trailer

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonic Colors: Ultimate brings a fresh hue to the celebrated game with stunning visuals, additional features, a new mode, and improved gameplay enhancements, providing players the ultimate Sonic experience. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is set to release both digitally and physically on September 7, 2021 starting at $39.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One Consoles and Nintendo Switch, with a digital-only release on PC via the Epic Games Store.

Video GamesNintendo Insider

Sonic Colours: Ultimate Adds Jade Ghost Wisp And Rival Rush Mode

SEGA has revealed Sonic Colours: Ultimate, an “adrenaline-pumping upgrade” to 2010’s Sonic Colours which is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. With developer Blind Squirrel Entertainment behind the project, you can expect “stunning visuals, additional features, a new mode, and improved gameplay enhancements, providing players the ultimate Sonic experience.”
Video GamesSiliconera

Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic Central Stream Announced

Sega has plans for Sonic. Namely, the company announced a Sonic Central stream that will feature new Sonic the Hedgehog projects and events. It will be held at 9am PT/12pm ET/6pm CET on May 27, 2021. People can catch it on Twitch and YouTube. However, while it was announced, details...
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle – Official Announcement Trailer

Leonardo Interactive presents a new prequel to their third person survival horror game Daymare: 1998 in the form of Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, coming to consoles and PC via Steam in 2022. Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a third-person story-driven survival horror game prequel to the critically acclaimed Daymare: 1998. Step into...
Video GamesComicBook

Sega Releases Amazing Sonic the Hedgehog Anniversary Trailer

The original Sonic the Hedgehog game turns 30-years-old this year, and Sega is starting to gear up big for the anniversary celebration. Shortly after announcing a stream event set to take place later this week, Sega released an awesome new trailer celebrating the character's history. Titled "Unstoppable for Generations," the trailer shows the impact the series has had on fans throughout the years, as well as some of the biggest highlights from the character's history. Naturally, some of Sonic's most memorable games are showcased, but the live-action film, comics, and animation also get some screen-time. It's definitely a must-watch for fans of the blue blur!
Video GamesIGN

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Announcement Trailer

Check out the trailer for Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown! SEGA of America announced today that Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will launch worldwide as a PlayStation®4 digital exclusive. Remade for a new generation of fighting game fans as part of SEGA’s 60th Anniversary project, the definitive edition of the fifth installment in SEGA’s iconic Virtua Fighter series enters the ring on June 1, 2021.
TV Showsgamerevolution.com

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie trailer absent from Sonic Central event

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is a sequel that fans of the blue hedgehog are no doubt looking forward to. Unfortunately, for those turning in to the Sonic Central event to celebrate the character’s 30th anniversary, there was no mention of the movie. Why wasn’t there a new Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie trailer? Here’s the need-to-know.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Sonic Colors Remake and Cartoon Arriving This Year

One of the biggest wishes of Sonic the Hedgehog fans has been answered: a Sonic Colors remake is in development! Titled Sonic Colors Ultimate, this lovely revival will launch later this year — but Sonic: Rise of the Wisps will debut first. Sonic Colors Ultimate is a remake of the...
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

The evil Dr. Eggman has built an interstellar amusement park – but he’s powering it with a captured alien race called “Wisps.” Use Sonic’s speed to free the Wisps and gain their amazing powers as you explore six unique worlds, filled with hurdles to overcome. Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode and enhanced gameplay - it's the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience Sonic Colors: Ultimate Digital Deluxe includes the Ultimate Cosmetic Pack (Customize Sonic and stand out with exclusive gold and silver gloves and shoes, an electric boost and aura from the hit Sonic movie and exclusive Sonic movie themed player icons), the Ultimate Music Pack (3 exclusive original game remixes to set the pace for you while you put an end to Dr. Eggman), as well as early access and your own exclusive player icons. Pre-Order Now For Bonus Items - - Early Access - Hit the ground running and experience Sonic Colors Ultimate early - Exclusive Player Icons - Stand out from the crowd with your own exclusive player icons.