Sonic Colors Ultimate - Official Announcement Trailer
Sonic Colors: Ultimate brings a fresh hue to the celebrated game with stunning visuals, additional features, a new mode, and improved gameplay enhancements, providing players the ultimate Sonic experience. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is set to release both digitally and physically on September 7, 2021 starting at $39.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One Consoles and Nintendo Switch, with a digital-only release on PC via the Epic Games Store.www.gamespot.com