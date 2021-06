(KFOR News Lincoln, NE May 31, 2021) “On Memorial Day, we honor and remember the brave men and women who have given their lives in defense of our freedoms. The liberties we enjoy have been secured for us by the courageous service of generations of patriots. This weekend, let’s give thanks for the sacrifices made by so many Americans through the years to preserve this heritage and the blessings of liberty, peace, and self-government for all.”