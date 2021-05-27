Cancel
Agriculture

U.S. Hay Production By Hour

By Rob Cook
beef2live.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduction of all dry hay for 2020 was estimated at 126.8 million tons, down 2 percent from the 2019 total. Area harvested was estimated at 52.2 million acres, down less than 1 percent from 2019. The average yield, at 2.43 tons per acre, was down 0.03 ton from 2019. The...

beef2live.com
#Hay#U S#Acre#The United States#U S Hay Production#U S Hay Farmers#Hour Production
