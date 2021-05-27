Cancel
Volunteers joining with city for Day of Service June 19

redlandscommunitynews.com
 8 days ago

More than 1,000 volunteers are expected to turn out Saturday, June 19, for the 12th annual Community Day of Service, sponsored by the city of Redlands, the Redlands Service Club Council and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but there’s still need for more volunteers. This year volunteers will be working on community projects in five areas of the city, including State Street, Brookside Avenue, Ford Park, Kimberly Crest and the Redlands Sports Park.

www.redlandscommunitynews.com
