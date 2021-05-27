Volunteers joining with city for Day of Service June 19

Justin Hanson has been running at least one mile per day since March 9, which kicked off his second annual 100-day run streak. He currently averaging over 3.5 miles per day since the streak began. Hanson has decided once again to raise funds for two local causes as part of his final 20 days. Hanson said, “It always feels good to do something good for others and the community.” He will be raising funds for Ready Set School May 28 through June and Winona Volunteer Services from June 7 through June 16.