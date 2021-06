Having playback problems? Click here to refresh the page. If you continue to have issues, try changing to a different web browser. The Marine Corps Police Academy is proud to graduate 11 new Civilian Law Enforcement Officers from Basic Police Officer Course 04-21. These students have endured 13 weeks of Law Enforcement training and will be stationed throughout Marine Corps bases within the US. The graduation ceremony consists of introductions of staff, a speaker presentation from the Acting Executive Director, a presentation of graduation certificates and Law Enforcement credentials, and recognition for individual awards in academics, physical fitness, weapons qualifications and Leadership.