Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Fairfax GOP Decries Omeish’s Call to Defund School Police

fairfaxgop.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fairfax GOP is sounding the alarm that removing school resource officers (SRO’s) would “endanger” students and teachers in the county. “As specially-trained law enforcement professionals, SRO’s serve a critical role in many schools,” said Fairfax GOP Chairman Steve Knotts. “Removing these officers from our schools would endanger both kids and educators.”

fairfaxgop.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Law Schools#Police Violence#Law Enforcement Officers#Law Officers#Call To Defund School#Defund School Police#Sro#County School Board#Fairfax Gop#Fairfax Leaders#Gang Violence#School Board Member#Educators#Alexandria#Target Law Enforcement#School Resource Officers#Students#Security#Personal Issues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Law EnforcementBuffalo News

Letter: Defunding the police endangers the public

Defund the police is stupid. Defunding a portion of their budget is tragic. Stop patrolling in high crime areas? They should concentrate their efforts on areas where people live in comfort and splendor. They should divert resources away from those citizens who want the police in their neighborhoods so their kids can go outdoors and play without fear. They should not stop anyone who is speeding, driving an unregistered vehicle, broken brake lights, if they’re Black. They should not be available to take the ear-splitting ATVs that speed up and down those streets away from their owners, answer distress calls, investigate shootings, drug gangs and be a recognized deterrent in the community for all things that go against living a better life.
AdvocacyBrunswick News

Refunding the police after defunding campaigns

Within days of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis Police Officer, as well as the preceding death of Breona Taylor and other Black and Brown Americans who were victims of unjustified force by local law enforcement officers, the racial justice protest movement began all across the country.
Saint Louis, MOWest Newsmagazine

Schroer calls for session aimed at preventing police defunding

State Rep. Nick Schroer (R-District 107), of St. Charles County, called on Gov. Mike Parson on June 1 to convene a special session of state lawmakers to address concerns about violence in the state’s largest cities and efforts to defund the police. “Our state’s two largest cities are in crisis...
Fairfax County, VAtysonsreporter.com

Fairfax County police propose hitting the brakes on vehicle pursuits

(Updated at 7:30 p.m.) Fairfax County is cutting back on what’s allowed to start a police vehicle pursuit, including eliminating the leading cause of pursuits. At a meeting late last month with the Board of Supervisors Public Safety Committee, Police Chief Kevin Davis outlined some of the changes that he said will help bring Fairfax County in line with other regional jurisdictions.
Pasadena, CAPasadena Star-News

Pasadena budget time means calls to defund police ramp up

As the City Council contemplates the city’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget, Pasadena is in the midst of its own “defund the police” moment. Its police department is facing demands to “re-imagine” itself and do it with less funding in an era when the on-video deaths of George Floyd and Anthony McClain loom large.
MarketsFox News

Tom Homan on cities reverse defunding police

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
San Luis Obispo, CAcalcoasttimes.com

SLO adopts budget, opts not to defund police

Despite calls from members of the public to defund the police and shift money into other programs, the city of San Luis Obispo is increasing the SLO Police Department’s budget. On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo City Council adopted a two-year financial plan consisting of budgets of approximately $173 million...
Fairfax County, VAFalls Church News-Press

Langley High Junior Joins Fairfax School Board

Pranav Choudhary, a junior at Langley High School, has been elected by the countywide Student Advisory Council (SAC) to serve a one-year term as student representative to the Fairfax County School Board, beginning July 1. Choudhary will participate in School Board meetings as a nonvoting member, filling the position currently...
Minoritiesstanfordlawreview.org

To ‘Defund’ the Police

Much public debate circles around grassroots activists’ demand to “defund the police,” raised in public consciousness in the summer of 2020. Yet confusion about the demand is pervasive. This Essay adopts a literal interpretation of “defund” to clarify and distinguish four alternative, substantive policy positions that legal reforms related to police funding can validate. It argues that the policy debates between these positions exist on top of the ideological critique launched by grassroots activists, who use the term “defund the police” as a discursive tactic to make visible deeper transformations in government practices that normalize the structural marginalization of black people enforced through criminal law. By recognizing this socially contextualized meaning to the call to defund the police, this Essay offers two important insights for the public in this current moment. First, it urges the public to confront the structural marginalization of black people when evaluating legal reforms that may impact police budgets. Second, the Essay encourages the public to embrace the state of confusion produced by the demand to “defund the police” when considering social reforms going forward.
Law Enforcementprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Wight: Increase police budgets; defunding is a disaster

Christopher Wight lives in Westerly and Manhattan. He is president of WP Group and is a former candidate for U.S. Congress. Since the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, there have been growing calls for defunding local law-enforcement agencies. What happened to Mr. Floyd, and many others like him, was an unspeakable injustice, but defunding is a knee-jerk reaction and a short-sighted and ill-conceived proposal which has become highly politicized.
Waterbury, CTfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Police: 'Threatening phone call' evacuates Waterbury school

WATERBURY — Police and school officials are investigating a threatening phone call that prompted the evacuation of West Side Middle School Wednesday morning. Police spokesman Sgt. Robert Davis said nearby schools were also told to shelter in place as officers swept the school, “but no threat of an actual bomb was found.”