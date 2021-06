On behalf of the Board of Regents in a unified position, we have selected the sole finalist for the next President of Texas Southern University. This decision was reached after interviewing three highly qualified candidates. I want to thank Regent Marc Carter who chaired the Presidential Search Committee and its members for their thorough work on behalf of this great University. Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young is the sole finalist. A confirmation vote by the Regents will occur at the next board meeting on June 17, 2021. An announcement regarding organizational continuity and executive transition will be announced next week.