About a year after its initial reveal, Epic Games has given a fresh look at Unreal Engine 5 and the many groundbreaking tools it will bring to game creators. The video is largely aimed at developers and shows the actual UE5 user interface and new technology like Nanite, Lumen, customizable animation systems and open-world streaming solutions, but regular gamers will still want to watch it as Epic shows all of this through a new impressive “practical example project” entitled “Valley of the Ancient.” This is essentially a playable extension of the ‘Lumen in the Land of Nanite’ demo we saw last year as we see hero Echo making his way through an ultra-detailed desert environment, switching between a light and dark world and eventually battles a giant laser shooter boss. Oh, and yes, for the first time ever, we’re seeing a glimpse of all this on Xbox Series X hardware. Watch the full video below.