Plainville, GA

Tritt, Claudine

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaudine Stamey Tritt, 83, of Plainville, Ga, died Saturday, May 15, 2021. She was born in Calhoun, Ga on January 25, 1938 to the late Claude and Rosa Stamey. Claudine was the founder, along with her husband, of Little Angels Daycare in Woodstock. She enjoyed Daylily gardening and hunting with her husband. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Claudine is survived by her husband of 57 years, Clyde T. Tritt; her son, Nathan (Millie) Tritt; her brothers, Austin Stamey and Harold (Jackie) Stamey. The family received friends on Monday, May 17, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service was held Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM from the Chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Burial followed in Fain Cemetery. Pallbearers are Tim Milburn, Timothy Milburn, Stephen Worley, Darian Shepherd, Ronald Cagle, and Eric Shaw. Honorary pallbearers are the children who were part of the Little Angels family. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Claudine Stamey Tritt.

