Andrew Jackson Downing’s City Club building sat decaying in Newburgh, New York for decades. Poison ivy ran wild as plants threatened to escape from windows and overcome doors of the building, whose designer worked closely with Alexander Jackson Davis and Calvert Vaux. Whereas locals saw this as an eyesore, Martin Roth saw it as an opportunity for a masterpiece. With this inspiration, he worked on his project “A Home With a Garden” until his death on June 14, 2019.