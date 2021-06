Every watch is a vessel for a story, and a simple engraving is one way to reveal it. Always read the caseback. Take the Rolex Ref. 6605 currently up for auction at Heritage Auctions. Its case is 34mm, made from solid 18k gold, and the aging matte-white dial bears an insignia at 6 o'clock, depicting the Thunderbird, a mythical creature that appears in the oral and written traditions of Indigenous-American tribes across North America; it's said that lightning arcs from its eyes and thunder bursts from its wings.