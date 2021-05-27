The Expression of a Square

The signs that are changeable and inconsistent will be affected this month. The star signs that will feel it the most will be Gemini and Pisces in creative outlets and the ability to be imaginative. They will feel more blocks in those areas. The planet Mars will increase the urge to get into arguments in all the fire signs. Sagittarius, Aries, Leo, try to ride this hot time out. On the bright side, these three signs will have a surge of strength and endurance(Planet of war), so exercise and utilize this time to jump-start a healthy lifestyle after a year of being restricted by COVID. It is a great time to lose weight and keep it off! This time will also affect all signs, such as passion and lusty cravings, to take a step back and not jump into anything. There will be four eclipses in 2021. There will be a lunar eclipse on Wednesday, May 26, in Sagittarius. There will be a solar eclipse in Gemini on Thursday, June 10. There will be a lunar eclipse on Friday, November 19, in Taurus. Last but not least, there will be a solar eclipse Saturday, December 4, in Sagittarius. All of these eclipses will bring on sudden and unexpected events and change, so buckle up. Remember that change can be good. Think about the past year how we had to rethink how we do things-like working from home"zoom," rebranding in every way. 2020 put forth events that have forever altered the world. Unfortunately, with that was many negative aspects from COVID. However, nothing stays the same. We are learning to push forward. Jupiter will be in Aquarius (the most rebellious planet) most of the year. Watch how the political climate will flip to help support the changes that need to happen globally. 2021 will help to revamp our way of thinking and help us forgo what does not work to allow a regeneration mentally, physically, spiritually!