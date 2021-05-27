Headed for the Moon? Make Sure You Avoid These 4 Big Cryptocurrency Scams

After years of being the black sheep of the economy, cryptocurrencies have finally managed to earned their place in the global financial market. Large corporations are using them for transactional activities, serious investors are putting large sums of money for the purchase of crypto coins and software developers give every person the ability to easily trade one or more cryptocurrencies. The problem is, that specific groups of billionaires are starting to find amusement in controlling the cryptocurrency market, creating investment positions that can change the rules of the game for everyone. From Bitcoin to Ethereum and from Litecoin to Dogecoin, crypto assets are being drawn to a game initiated by what the investment world calls “whales”.