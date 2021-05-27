Cancel
Gap turnaround gaining traction

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGap Inc.’s turnaround efforts appear to be gaining ground based on its first-quarter results. The apparel retailer swung to a profit of $166 million, or $0.43 per share, from a loss of $932 million, or $2.51 per share, in the year period. Excluding one-time charges associated with the sale of Janie & Jack and Intermix, Gap earned $0.48 per share during the quarter, which past an expected loss of $0.05 per share.

