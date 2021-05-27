Gap turnaround gaining traction

Businesses are increasingly dependent on gadgets that support Internet of Things (IoT) technology to facilitate hybrid-working models. IoT is also being used in the manufacturing and industrial sectors, and increased demand for cloud solutions and smart devices in the 5G era should also increase the demand for IoT powered products in the coming months. Consequently, we think ABB (ABB), Skyworks (SWKS), and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) should benefit significantly. Let’s take a closer look at these names.Many businesses are planning to continue, at least in-part, with remote working arrangements even after the pandemic is over given its benefits and the huge investments they made in remote connectivity during the pandemic. This is expected to buoy demand for gadgets that support Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Furthermore, the commercial deployment of 5G technology is expected to create a high demand for secure IoT devices and tech solutions in the coming months. Manufacturing and industrial sectors are also increasingly using IoT technology.