Steph Gilmore, Kirra, May 25

You can say what you like about Kirra, and plenty do, but one thing that place does: it focuses us right back on the core belief in surfing, the one we’ll never shake, as if we ever wanted to. The Barrel. That’s where you want to be at Kirra, and where you want to stay as long as Kirra lets you, and while it looks super obvious in the photos, it isn’t always so clear when you’re in it. You’re eyeing 50 metres of wall ahead of you, for a start, not to mention everyone paddling out through your line.