Superior Court Declares Rules Emergency Through August
Finding that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present extraordinary circumstances relating to public health and safety that substantially impair its ability to perform certain functions, the Superior Court of the District of Columbia issued Administrative Order 21-06, declaring a rules emergency for 90 days under Rule of Criminal Procedure 62 effective immediately. Rules 62(c)(1), (c)(2), (c)(3), (c)(4), (d)(1), (d)(2), (d)(3), and (d)(4) shall be effective during this period. The rules emergency expires on August 24, 2021, unless terminated early.