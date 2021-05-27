Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Superior Court Declares Rules Emergency Through August

By June S. Phillips
dcbar.org
 13 days ago

Finding that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present extraordinary circumstances relating to public health and safety that substantially impair its ability to perform certain functions, the Superior Court of the District of Columbia issued Administrative Order 21-06, declaring a rules emergency for 90 days under Rule of Criminal Procedure 62 effective immediately. Rules 62(c)(1), (c)(2), (c)(3), (c)(4), (d)(1), (d)(2), (d)(3), and (d)(4) shall be effective during this period. The rules emergency expires on August 24, 2021, unless terminated early.

dcbar.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Criminal Court#District Court#Public Health#The Superior Court#Rule
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Gila County, AZcoppercountrynews.com

Judge Tim Wright to chair Committee on Superior Court

The Gila County Superior Court is pleased to announce that the Hon. Timothy M. Wright has been appointed to chair the Arizona Supreme Court’s Committee on Superior Court. The Committee on Superior Court is a standing statewide committee of the Supreme Court that assists in the development and implementation of polices designed to improve the quality of justice, access to the courts and efficiency in court operations.
Congress & Courtsnhonews.com

Tribal police can detain non-tribal suspects, Supreme Court rules

WASHINGTON — Tribal police have the authority to detain non-Natives traveling through reservation land if the officer has a reasonable belief that the suspect violated state or federal law, the Supreme Court ruled June 1. The unanimous ruling overturned lower courts that said a Crow police officer should not have...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

City of North Pole ends emergency declaration order

North Pole City Hall is again open to the public, and the next council meeting will be in person. The North Pole City Council voted unanimously Monday night to end the city’s Covid-19 emergency declaration. After being closed for nearly 14 months, City Hall reopened from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Healthcoloradopolitics.com

General Assembly ready to end emergency declaration

In yet another sign that life is returning to normal at the General Assembly, the Executive Committee is preparing to end its use of Joint Rule 44, an emergency declaration that the legislature has been operating under for the past year. In a June 8 letter, the executive committee —...
Congress & CourtsQuay County Sun

Courts rules against compensation

There is no constitutional or statutory requirement to compensate businesses for financial losses and expenses from restrictions imposed by public health emergency orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled Monday. In a unanimous opinion, the state’s high court concluded the public health orders “cannot support a...
Public Healthcabinradio.ca

NWT MLA Steve Norn charged over alleged isolation violations

Steve Norn, the MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh, has been charged under the NWT’s Public Health Act for alleged violations of the territory’s Covid-19 isolation rules. According to court documents, Norn faces two charges of failing to follow pandemic-related orders from the territory’s chief public health officer: namely to isolate from other persons.
Minneapolis, MNTimes Union

Minnesota 3rd-degree murder law at issue in ex-cop's appeal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A prosecutor urged the Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday to uphold the third-degree murder conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman who had called 911 in 2017, saying a reversal would make it impossible to prosecute other officers on the same charge.
Arizona StateSand Hills Express

Arizona governor issues declarations of emergency in response to wildfires

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has issued Declarations of Emergency in response to two wildfires that have burned more than 146,000 acres in his state, he announced Wednesday. The declarations will provide up to $400,000 for response efforts. “The Declarations of Emergency and Federal Grants will help make sure responders have...
Frisco, COperuzi.xyz

Town of Frisco considers declaring emergency around housing

FRISCO, Colo. — The Frisco Town Council stopped short of declaring a housing emergency during its meeting Tuesday night but did not take the option off the table as the community deals with continuously rising home prices and low inventory. Mayor Hunter Mortensen had told 9NEWS that he was considering...
Advocacyprimenewsghana.com

#FixTheCountry: Don’t honour invitation to street protest – Police warn

Police have warned the public in a statement that any #FixTheCountry demonstration will be unlawfully pending a case at the High Court about the matter. A statement signed by the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Police in Accra, DSP Effia Tenge, said despite a Supreme Court ruling that set aside an earlier High Court ruling to bar the protests indefinitely, the substantive case is still pending.
Minnetrista, MNhometownsource.com

Minnetrista declares emergency ban on water usage

Hot, hot, hot! The city of Minnetrista declared an emergency water ban on Tuesday, June 8 after a week of searing sun and temps in the mid-90’s created a demand for more water than what the system could bear. Water levels in municipal towers had gotten lower than what is...
Superior, WIrestorationnewsmedia.com

Who was sentenced in Wilson County Superior Court?

Judge Lamont Wiggins, presiding March 29 • Batisha Atkinson, probation violation, defendant admits v... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Oklahoma StateNew Haven Register

Oklahoma death row inmate's appeal denied by Supreme Court

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied the appeal of an Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of beating a man to death with a hammer. The court on Monday denied, without comment, the appeal of James Coddington, 49, who was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1997 death of Albert Troy Hale, 73, at Hale's home in Oklahoma County.
Collegeslongbeachbreeze.com

Classes for stenographic court reporters scheduled for August at PRCC

The Courts of Mississippi are pleased to announce Pearl River Community College’s inaugural program for court reporters. Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 6 at the Hattiesburg campus of Pearl River Community College. The program is designed to respond to an urgent need for well-trained professional stenographers to record, transcribe...