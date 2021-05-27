Cancel
Technology

Driving in the snow is a team effort for AI sensors

Science Daily
 13 days ago

Nobody likes driving in a blizzard, including autonomous vehicles. To make self-driving cars safer on snowy roads, engineers look at the problem from the car's point of view. A major challenge for fully autonomous vehicles is navigating bad weather. Snow especially confounds crucial sensor data that helps a vehicle gauge depth, find obstacles and keep on the correct side of the yellow line, assuming it is visible. Averaging more than 200 inches of snow every winter, Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula is the perfect place to push autonomous vehicle tech to its limits. In two papers presented at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing 2021, researchers from Michigan Technological University discuss solutions for snowy driving scenarios that could help bring self-driving options to snowy cities like Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis and Toronto.

www.sciencedaily.com
#Autonomous Driving#Sensor Fusion#Driving Technology#Computer Engineering#Artificial Sensors#Autonomous Cars#Motion Sensors#Michigan Tech#Autonomous Sensors#Multiple Sensors#Sensor Detection#Snowy Driving Scenarios#Ai#Crucial Sensor Data#Self Driving Modes#Self Driving Algorithms#Fully Autonomous Vehicles#Autonomous Vehicle Tech#Self Driving Cars#Light Detection
