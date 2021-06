Swedish kit maker Ericsson has unveiled Private 5G to support LTE and 5G SA private networks to tap the opportunities in the enterprise cellular market. In a press release the company said the new platform will be able to optimise and simplify business operations with cloud-based network management, but also keep sensitive data on-premises. It promises zero downtime upgrades and guarantees SLA-based high performance. The primary sectors the new solution targets include manufacturing, mining and process industry, offshore and power utilities, as well as ports and airports.