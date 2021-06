Rutgers is entering Year 2 of the second tenure of Greg Schiano at the helm as expectations around the Scarlet Knights continue to rise. It has been seven years since the B1G expanded with the addition of Rutgers and Maryland, bringing the conference to 14 teams. In that time, positive results have been tough to come by for the Knights. However, just one season into Schiano’s return has brought a hint of promise to the program.