Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chadron, NE

Dr Allen Alderman

By John Axtell
chadronradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for 92-year old Dr Allen J Alderman of Chadron, NE, will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the United Methodist Church in Chadron, Nebraska. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. A memorial has been established for the Ridgeview Country Club or Chadron State Foundation....

chadronradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sidney, NE
City
Hay Springs, NE
State
Minnesota State
City
Omaha, NE
City
Chadron, NE
City
Ainsworth, NE
City
Greenwood, NE
State
Nebraska State
City
Allen, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Great Falls#Chamberlain Chapel#Ne 69337#Sd#The Nebraska Children#Wwi#Chadron Public Schools#Chadron High School#The Us Army#Chadron State College#Md#The Air Force#Greenwood Cemetery#Daughter Karen#Veteran#Lake Angostura#Phoenix#Denver#Korea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Place
Sydney
Related
Nebraska StateGrand Island Independent

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Game and Parks seeking help naming new bison calf

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A new bison calf has arrived at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking the public's help in naming it. The calf was born May 10th and was first publicly announced on May 14th, but the organization announced an update on Sunday, declaring that the calf is a boy.
Nebraska StateColumbus Telegram

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
Chadron, NEWyoming Tribune Eagle

Local students earn honors at Chadron State College

CHADRON, Neb. – Several local students have made the spring 2021 Dean’s and President’s lists at Chadron State College. Students met the requirements for the Dean’s List by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. The President’s List consists of students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify for either, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
Chadron, NEcsc.edu

CSC announces honors lists

CHADRON – Chadron State College has announced the names of students who qualified for Spring 2021 academic honors. The President's List contains students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Students met requirements for the Dean’s List by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To...
Chadron, NEPosted by
Chadron News Alert

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Chadron

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Chadron: 1. Operating Room Technician (OR Tech) Travel Allied - $43.37/Hour $1735/Weekly; 2. CDL-A OTR Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Chadron); 3. Manager; 4. Account Manager; 5. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $1,800 per week; 6. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Uncapped Commissions with DAILY Deposits; 7. Flatbed Truck Driving Job - Rider Policy Available; 8. CDL-A OTR Truck Driver (Chadron); 9. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Chadron); 10. Hiring Dedicated/Regional (CDL-A)Truck Drivers! JOB OFFERS Today: Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Apply Now...;
Chadron, NEPosted by
Panhandle Post

Regulations for Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron

The following notice was received from Scott Schremmer, Chadron Park/Cemetery Superintendent, May 12,2021. When visiting Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron please follow these guidelines. With Memorial Day approaching we would like to remind the residents that flowers may be placed outside of the grave marker base beginning on Thursday, May 27,...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Protsman, Crystal

Crystal Protsman of Fort Wayne has been named to the spring Dean's List at Chadron State College, the college has announced. To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of coursework, with no incomplete grades, the college in Chadron, Nebraska, said in a statement,
Chadron, NESand Hills Express

Chadron State awards 316 degrees at commencement

CHADRON – Chadron State College commencement exercises on Saturday, May 8, at the Chicoine Center recognized 278 Spring 2021 graduates and 38 graduates from Spring and Winter 2020. It was the first in-person commencement ceremony CSC hosted since Dec. 2019. Degree Recipients. Master of Arts in Education. Nebraska. Ashland: Celeste...
Sheridan County, WYSheridan Press

Sheridan County students graduate from Chadron

CHADRON, Neb. — Several Sheridan County students graduated from Chadron State College Saturday. Sheri Tremain of Dayton graduated with a master's degree. Samantha Heide of Sheridan earned a Bachelor of Arts and Magna Cum Laude for her efforts. Sarah Haveman of Sheridan earned a Bachelor of Science in education and...
Chadron, NEcsc.edu

CSC recognized more than 300 grads during in-person ceremonies

CHADRON – Chadron State College commencement exercises recognized 278 Spring 2021 graduates and 38 graduates from Spring and Winter 2020 at the Chicoine Center Saturday. It was the first in-person commencement ceremony CSC hosted since Dec. 2019. Dr. Rick Koza, retiring Business Professor, and Dr. Merlin Butler, a physician and geneticist at the University of Kansas, were speakers for the events.
Chadron, NENews Channel Nebraska

Chadron State Alum to present Commencement Address for Graduation Ceremony

CHADRON – Delivering the address at Chadron State College’s first in-person commencement ceremony since the pandemic will Saturday morning at 9:00 will retiring CSC Professor Dr Richard Koza. Koza’s long association with Chadron State College has included playing football for the Eagles, earning a bachelor’s and two graduate degrees and...
Sheridan County, NESand Hills Express

PPHD reports three COVID-19 related deaths in briefing Monday

Health officials in the Nebraska Panhandle are continuing to keep residents updated with the latest information from the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday, Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) confirmed three new COVID-19 related deaths. Officials say a Dawes County man in his 90s, a Scotts Bluff County man in his 40s and a Sheridan County woman in her 70s have passed away.
Chadron, NEcsc.edu

Hansen, Klueber crowned Ivy Day royalty

CHADRON – Chadron State College resumed its tradition of Ivy Day, a ceremony co-hosted by the Blue Key and Cardinal Key national honor societies, to recognize outstanding graduating undergraduates. Last year, the event was canceled due to COVID-19. Royalty from the membership of Cardinal Key and Blue Key are: Queen Emily Hansen of Hemingford, Neb., and King Konery Klueber of Rapid City, S.D. Queen’s attendants are Kelvana Demeritte of Nassau, Bahamas, Jennifer Campos of Alliance, Neb., Alisha Huynh of Scottsbluff, Neb., and Bailee Steiner of Morrill, Neb. King’s attendants are Vincent La Barca of Chadron, Gunnar Buchhammer and Noah Bruner of Scottsbluff, Neb., and Jack Birky of Hastings, Neb.
Chadron, NEPosted by
Chadron News Alert

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Chadron

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Chadron: 1. Sales Associate; 2. Operating Room Technician (OR Tech) Travel Allied - $43.37/Hour $1735/Weekly; 3. CDL-A Tanker Truck Driver Jobs - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Chadron); 4. REGISTERED NURSE (RN); 5. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available; 6. Hiring Dedicated/Regional (CDL-A)Truck Drivers! JOB OFFERS Today: Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Apply Now...; 7. Account Manager; 8. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $1,800 per week; 9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1787.76 / Week; 10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,512 per week;
Chadron, NEYankton Daily Press

Scholastics

CHADRON, Neb. — Chadron State College will return to in-person commencement exercises Saturday after hosting virtual events due to COVID-19 the past two semesters. Graduate commencement will start at 9 a.m. with speaker Dr. Rick Koza, a CSC Business Professor who is retiring this year. Eighty-one May 2021 graduates and 14 graduates from 2020 will be participating.
Chadron, NEWyoming Tribune Eagle

Locals to graduate from Chadron State at in-person ceremony this weekend

CHADRON, Neb. – Chadron State College will return to in-person commencement exercises after hosting virtual events due to COVID-19 the past two semesters. Graduate commencement will start at 9 a.m. Saturday with speaker Rick Koza, a CSC business professor who is retiring this year, according to a news release. Eighty-one May 2021 graduates and 14 graduates from 2020 will be participating.