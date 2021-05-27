Dr Allen Alderman

CHADRON, Neb. – Several local students have made the spring 2021 Dean’s and President’s lists at Chadron State College. Students met the requirements for the Dean’s List by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. The President’s List consists of students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify for either, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester.