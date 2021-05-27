Dr Allen Alderman

CHADRON – Chadron State College resumed its tradition of Ivy Day, a ceremony co-hosted by the Blue Key and Cardinal Key national honor societies, to recognize outstanding graduating undergraduates. Last year, the event was canceled due to COVID-19. Royalty from the membership of Cardinal Key and Blue Key are: Queen Emily Hansen of Hemingford, Neb., and King Konery Klueber of Rapid City, S.D. Queen’s attendants are Kelvana Demeritte of Nassau, Bahamas, Jennifer Campos of Alliance, Neb., Alisha Huynh of Scottsbluff, Neb., and Bailee Steiner of Morrill, Neb. King’s attendants are Vincent La Barca of Chadron, Gunnar Buchhammer and Noah Bruner of Scottsbluff, Neb., and Jack Birky of Hastings, Neb.