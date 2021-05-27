CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freudenberg Medical expands Costa Rica operations

By Nancy Crotti
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleFreudenberg Medical announced it is expanding its manufacturing operations in Alajuela, Costa Rica. The expansion project adds 8,600 ft² to the existing facility, including an additional ISO Class 7 cleanroom for catheter manufacturing and assembly, molding,...

