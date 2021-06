And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is rather modest. We plan to tidy the Pharmalot grounds, promenade with our official mascot, and catch up on our reading. A few naps are on the schedule, too. And what about you? Summer is here, so perhaps this is an opportunity to visit a beach or lake. You could also plan a getaway, since it is now possible to get away (assuming you have been vaccinated, of course). Or simply plan the rest of your life. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon…