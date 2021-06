Issues Presentation Outlining the Merits of the Proposed Transaction and Demonstrates the Fairness of the Equity Split to MDC and Stagwell Shareholders. Stagwell Media LP (“Stagwell”) announced that it has provided the Special Committee of MDC Partners, Inc. (“MDC”) (Nasdaq: MDCA) with an improved final offer (the “Revised Offer”) to combine the high growth, digital businesses of Stagwell with MDC Partners. The Revised Offer provides that Stagwell would receive 185 million shares of MDC at the closing of the transaction, which is a reduction of 31 million shares from the original transaction that was recommended by the Special Committee and announced on December 21, 2020 (the “Approved Transaction”).