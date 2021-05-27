Cuisinart AFR-25FR Airfryer Silver – Certified Refurbished + Free S+H $56.99

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Regardless of how great of a chef you may be, at some point, even the most tried-and-true recipes can get a little ... well, stale. If you've run through all your best dinner ideas and then some and found yourself still wanting for variety, we've got great news: Macy's is serving up a steal of a deal as part of its Memorial Day 2021 sale on one of the most versatile kitchen devices around that can help you shake things up in the kitchen: The Cuisinart TOA-60 air fryer toaster oven.