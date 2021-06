SAO PAULO (AP) — This year’s European Championship will reach more viewers in Brazil than the Copa America because the country’s biggest TV channel has exclusive rights to broadcast the overseas tournament. TV Globo is accessible to 99.47% of Brazilians and has the rights to Euro 2020. It will show some matches on its free channel and digital platforms. The rest of the games will be on the network’s pay channel. Copa America will be on the country’s third-most popular broadcaster and distant Globo rival TV SBT. Brazilian TV analyst Mauricio Stycer says “there will be fewer watching Copa America than the Euros.”