Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Irvine, CA

The Irvine Police arrested a felony vandalism suspect

By Editor
irvinenewsblog.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRVINE, Calif. (May 26, 2021) – The Irvine Police Department (IPD) arrested 35-year-old Shallom Han for felony vandalism after he damaged multiple vehicles. On Thursday, May 20, 2021, IPD officers responded to the parking structures at Park Plaza regarding damage to several vehicles. One of the damaged vehicles, with recording capabilities, captured a male using a sharp object to make deep scratches in the paint. Several other vehicles in the area sustained similar damage between May 19 and May 21, 2021.

irvinenewsblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Cars
Irvine, CA
Cars
Irvine, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Irvine, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#County Police#City Police#Calif#Felony Vandalism#Suspect#Orange County Jail#Ipd Officers#Video Surveillance#Parking#Multiple Vehicles#Park Plaza#35 Year Old Shallom Han#Walking#Community#Sharp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Irvine, CAtribuneledgernews.com

Fountain Valley police arrest Irvine man on weapons charges

May 15—An Irvine man was arrested on weapons violations earlier this month after being on the run from a March incident, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Fountain Valley Police Department. David Kalani Gardner, 43, was taken into custody May 4 after police detectives received a tip...
Huntington Beach, CAmynewsla.com

Bloody Murder On Huntington Beach Pier: Simple Innocent Argument Leads To Stabbing Death

A 25-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday in connection with a violent argument and stabbing death of another man on the Huntington Beach pier, police have announced. Huntington Beach Police Department officers responded to the Huntington Beach City Pier at about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a stabbing and found the 21-year-old victim wounded at the scene, according to Lt. Brian Smith.
Fullerton, CAAntelope Valley Press

Fullerton settles suit against bloggers for $350K

FULLERTON — The city of Fullerton has agreed to pay $350,000 and take back its accusations of criminal computer hacking to settle a lawsuit against two local bloggers, a newspaper reported. The agreement was approved by the City Council last Wednesday, ending a contentious fight over censorship and freedom of...
Fullerton, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Southern California city settles lawsuit against bloggers

The Southern California city of Fullerton has agreed to pay $350,000 and take back its accusations of criminal computer hacking to settle a lawsuit against two local bloggers, a newspaper reported. The agreement was approved by the City Council last Wednesday, ending a contentious fight over censorship and freedom of...
Irvine, CAirvineweekly.com

Ring Video Shows Victim Chase Armed Suspect Out Of Donut Star

A video shared on the Ring Camera Neighbors website shows the moment an armed suspect held a Donut Star customer at gunpoint and demanded money in Irvine. The video, originally shared on Reddit on Tuesday, May 11, shows the entire situation unfolding. As a man was buying donuts for his...
Huntington Beach, CAmynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing, Killing Man in Huntington Beach

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another man in Huntington Beach, police announced Tuesday. Huntington Beach Police Department officers responded to the Huntington Beach City Pier at about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a stabbing and found the 21-year-old victim wounded at the scene, according to Lt. Brian Smith.
Irvine, CAmynewsla.com

OCFA Rescues Three People From Overturned Vehicle on Freeway in Irvine

Orange County Fire Authority firefighters rescued three people Wednesday evening from an overturned vehicle after a crash on the southbound San Diego (5) Freeway in Irvine. The crash occurred near Alton just before 10 p.m., the OCFA reported. The three victims were treated at the scene and then taken to...
Irvine, CABicycle Retailer and Industry News

NBDA surveys dealers on recent break-ins

IRVINE, Calif. (BRAIN) — The National Bicycle Dealers Association is working with Fixture Lab to study break-ins at bike shops nationally. As part of the studt the NBDA is asking all North American retailers to complete a survey and share it with their network of dealers to reach as wide a sample as possible.