The Irvine Police arrested a felony vandalism suspect

IRVINE, Calif. (May 26, 2021) – The Irvine Police Department (IPD) arrested 35-year-old Shallom Han for felony vandalism after he damaged multiple vehicles. On Thursday, May 20, 2021, IPD officers responded to the parking structures at Park Plaza regarding damage to several vehicles. One of the damaged vehicles, with recording capabilities, captured a male using a sharp object to make deep scratches in the paint. Several other vehicles in the area sustained similar damage between May 19 and May 21, 2021.