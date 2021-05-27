Cancel
Opinion | A commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection is needed

By The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Anson Record
 13 days ago

The Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will be remembered as one of the darkest days in the country’s history, a day when democracy was threatened by its citizens. We cannot erase the events of that day, but we must do everything possible to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

To that end, the U.S. House voted to create an independent commission to review exactly what happened and to make recommendations for securing the Capitol and preventing another such occurrence. The measure faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where there is some Republican opposition.

Why this opposition?

The American people deserve a complete and full investigation into the Jan. 6 events, including the seeming lack of preparedness on the part of Capitol police, the slow response in deploying the National Guard and the disregard of warnings that there could be trouble on that fateful day.

Five people died; more than 140 were injured; Capitol offices were ransacked and looted. There were real threats to the safety and security of members of Congress and the vice president.

A congressional commission is warranted so that protocols are established and in place for the future.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is opposed to creating a commission even though he took to the Senate floor in January to denounce the rioters as members of a “failed insurrection.” He claims the House bill supporting a commission is partisan in nature, but the makeup of the 10-member group would be bipartisan — five Democrats and five Republicans.

Other opponents of the commission have speculated that such an investigation could undermine the criminal prosecutions of those charged in the riot. But there’s nothing to prevent criminal proceedings from going forward at the same time an investigation by the commission is underway.

What’s really driving the opposition to the commission seems to be pushback from former President Donald Trump. Though singled out by many — including some members of his own party — as a provocateur of the Jan. 6 events, other Republicans are rushing to take up his opposition to a commission whose findings could reflect badly on the former president.

One Trump supporter, U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, of Georgia, even offered the absurd description of the insurrection as little more than “a normal tourist visit” by hundreds of people. It was anything but.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, in heated comments just before the vote to create the commission, summed it up best:

“We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol Police with lead pipes across the head, and we can’t get bipartisanship? What else has to happen in this country?”

Good question.

Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Senate confirms first Biden judicial nominees

President Biden on Tuesday celebrated the Senate confirmations of his first judicial appointments with a vow to continue to remake the federal judiciary. “We are on track to have confirmed the most judges by July of the first year of a president’s first term in over 50 years,” Mr. Biden said. “I look forward to continuing to make nominations at an historic pace and working closely with the Senate on many more confirmations.”
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

Senate report details sweeping failures around Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has uncovered broad government, military and law enforcement missteps before the violent attack, including a breakdown within multiple intelligence agencies and a lack of training and preparation for Capitol Police officers who were quickly overwhelmed by the rioters.
Washington, DCCNBC

Capitol Police didn't act on warnings Trump backers would breach Capitol, target Democrats, report says

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police leaders learned that Trump supporters were discussing ways to infiltrate tunnels around the complex and target Democratic members of Congress on Jan. 6 but failed to act on the threats, according to a new Senate report summing up what it says were profound intelligence and security failures that contributed to one of the worst incidents of domestic terrorism in U.S. history.
ProtestsWashington Post

Capitol Police had intelligence indicating an armed invasion weeks before Jan. 6 riot, Senate probe finds

The U.S. Capitol Police had specific intelligence that supporters of President Donald Trump planned to mount an armed invasion of the Capitol at least two weeks before the Jan. 6 riot, according to new findings in a bipartisan Senate investigation released Tuesday, but omissions and miscommunications kept that information from reaching front-line officers targeted by the violence.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump impeachment lawyer defending man in Capitol riot

A lawyer who defended former President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial against a charge of inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol is now representing a man charged alongside other members and associates of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group in the Jan. 6 attack. Michael van der Veen,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

2 senators are requesting travel records of Supreme Court justices as part of a larger ethics investigation

A bipartisan pair of senators are seeking travel documents for the Supreme Court justices as they question whether the High Court needs better transparency requirements. Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and John Kennedy, R-La., sent a letter dated Friday requesting travel records for all Supreme Court Justice's trips outside of Washington, D.C., since Jan. 1, 2011, including the name of the justice traveling, the location and the cost for security on each of those trips for the last decade.
Idaho StateIdaho Statesman

Idaho Republicans vote against bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6 insurrection

Following closely on the heels of my last column where I applauded a bipartisan effort to crack down on China’s human rights abuses and its unfair trade policies, came a vote to create a bipartisan commission to study the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. The riots were nothing short of an insurrection, as armed domestic terrorists threatened the lives of our elected representatives while those whose job it was to protect the Capitol were caught flat-footed. Whatever outside assistance came to help was too late and too little.
ProtestsMSNBC

Several Republican senators go to bat for Jan. 6 rioters (again)

There was a brief political consensus in the immediate aftermath of the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. As we've discussed, the left, right, and center could all agree on a simple truth: participating in a riot inside the nation's seat of government is a serious attack against our democracy.