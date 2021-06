All challenges of living with diabetes are better served by diligence to medical care early in life, and that’s certainly the case for ocular involvement, too. Unfortunately, kids from minority backgrounds may be less likely to undergo recommended diabetic eye exams—yet these individuals are more likely to have diabetic retinopathy (DR) than age-matched Caucasians, new research published in JAMA Ophthalmology suggests. These findings highlight the critical need to address barriers and improve access to DR screenings, says researcher Risa Wolf, MD, of the Johns Hopkins Hospital.