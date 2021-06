Sebastião Salgado travelled the Brazilian Amazon and photographed the extraordinary region for six years: the forest, the rivers, the mountains, the people who live there, which all feature in his new book ‘Sebastião Salgado. Amazônia’.He explains: “For me, it is the last frontier, a mysterious universe of its own, where the immense power of nature can be felt as nowhere else on earth. Here is a forest stretching to infinity that contains one-tenth of all living plant and animal species, the world’s largest single natural laboratory.”Salgado visited a dozen indigenous communities scattered across the largest tropical rainforest in the world, documenting the daily life of...