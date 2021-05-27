Cancel
Patrick Reusse: Game 7? On the road? Wild history tells us that's no problem.

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas-based Golden Knights had the most wins in the NHL's truncated 56-game schedule with 40. They shared the most points with Colorado at 82, losing a tie-breaker for the No. 1 seed in the West. This matters not. The Golden Knights are in trouble. They not only have...

Hockeyhockeywilderness.com

Wilderness Walk: Season is over, only playoffs remain

The schedule for the Minnesota Wild’s first round of the playoffs is here and we got you covered if you’re wondering when to tune in. [Hockey Wilderness]. It’s been a decade since the death of Derek Boogaard and Michael Russo wrote a stellar piece, interviewing his family. [The Athletic]. Coming...
NHLLas Vegas Sun

Golden Knights to face Wild in first round of playoffs beginning Sunday

The Golden Knights will kick off the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Minnesota Wild as the No. 2 seed in the West Division. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Los Angeles Kings tonight, clinching the West title and the Presidents' Trophy as the league's top seed. That sets up Vegas to host the Wild in a best-of-seven series, which will begin at noon Sunday at T-Mobile Arena and televised on NBC. Games 1 and 2 will be at T-Mobile Arena, as will Games 5 and 7, if necessary.
NHLvegasodds.com

NHL Picks: Wild vs Blues Prediction, Lines (May 13)

The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will close out their 2021 regular season by meeting for a 2nd straight night. The Blues captured a 4-0 win on Wednesday as +141 home underdogs, and take the ice at +100 on Thursday night. Minnesota is a -120 favorite in a game that could go either way as both teams rest up for the playoffs.
NHLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gordo: Blues hope Wild games can get them playoff-ready

The playoffs are just a week away and the Blues are playing OK. They have earned points in nine of their last 10 games (6-1-3) while rallying into the final West Division playoff slot. They just scored a 2-1 overtime road victory over the Los Angeles Kings. But they must...
NHLSportsGrid

NHL Playoff Series Preview: (2) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Minnesota Wild

The Vegas Golden Knights were a tiebreaker away from holding home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. Instead, they finished second in the West and drew the Minnesota Wild in the first round. Vegas Golden Knights Analysis: Playoff Pedigree. Never before has a team entered the league and achieved the success that...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild's Marco Rossi cleared to resume hockey activities after six-month layoff due to COVID

Of all the NHL players to test positive for COVID-19 this season, no one took the virus harder than Marco Rossi — before he was even able to make his NHL debut. The ninth overall pick of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild, Rossi was expected to compete for a roster spot right away this year. Instead, he never even made it to camp. After testing positive in November, Rossi was still cleared for the World Junior Championship, but after just four games with Team Austria, he was removed from the lineup do to COVID symptoms. The complications grew so severe that the young center was sent back home to Austria in January, considered out indefinitely. As he continued to struggle with the virus, it became clear that Rossi would not play at all this season as he as reportedly busy fighting for his life.
NHLPost-Bulletin

Strong second period helps Blues rally past Wild

Brayden Schenn, David Perron and Jordan Kyrou each scored twice as the St. Louis Blues rallied past the visiting Minnesota Wild 7-3 Thursday night. The Blues (27-20-9, 63 points) closed their regular season by erasing a 3-0 first-period deficit to defeat the Wild for the second straight night. Zach Sanford...
NHLNBC Sports

Blues-Wild stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild. Blues-Wild stream coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here. The Wild and Blues are both...
NHLYardbarker

The Wild Should Pursue Jack Eichel This Offseason

In recent days, the rumors surrounding Jack Eichel’s future with the Buffalo Sabres have heated up once again. There seems to be a sense that the Sabres might have to listen to offers on their franchise center, and he could be traded as soon as this summer. For the Minnesota...
NHLozarkradionews.com

Preview: Blues vs. Wild

The St. Louis Blues will host the Minnesota Wild for a two-game set to wrap up the 2020-21 regular season this week at Enterprise Center. The first game is Wednesday at 8 p.m. The Blues are locked into the fourth playoff position in the West, but the Wild still have something to play for. If Minnesota can win their final two games against the Blues, they could still claim second place in the division (and home-ice advantage in the first round) if Colorado is unable to beat the Los Angeles Kings in their final two games.
NHLNBC Sports

NHL on NBCSN: Wild keeping focus on consistency heading in playoffs

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild. Blues-Wild stream coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here. The Wild end their regular season...
NHLtonyspicks.com

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Minnesota Wild will battle against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the West Division playoffs at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 3:00 PM ET. Minnesota clinched a playoff berth as no.3 seed...
NHLShelby Star

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues odds, picks and prediction

The Minnesota Wild (35-14-5) and St. Louis Blues (25-20-9) play their first game of a two-game set Wednesday as they wrap up the regular season. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at Enterprise Center. Below, we analyze the Wild-Blues odds and lines, with NHL picks and predictions. The...
NHLreviewjournal.com

Golden Knights select goaltender for Game 1 vs. Wild

Marc-Andre Fleury will start for the Golden Knights in their playoff opener against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Fleury earned the nod by putting together possibly his best season at age 36. He set career bests in goals-against average (1.98) and save percentage (.928). He also helped the Knights win the Jennings Trophy for the fewest goals allowed in the NHL.
NHLoddsshark.com

Blues, Wild Look to End Season on High Note

The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues meet Thursday night for the eighth time this year to finish off the regular season. The Blues have won five of the seven prior matchups, including three of four over the last couple of weeks and a 4-0 win on Wednesday night. Opening...
NHLreviewjournal.com

Golden Knights favored against pesky Wild in 1st round

Not winning the Presidents’ Trophy might be a blessing in disguise for the Golden Knights. Only two of the past 18 winners of the trophy, awarded to the team with the most points in the regular season, have gone on to win the Stanley Cup. Colorado and Vegas tied for...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Golden Knights’ 1-0 Loss Against Wild

The Vegas Golden Knights began their 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs run as the No. 2 seed in the Honda West Division. They are facing off against the Minnesota Wild, who have seemed to have the Golden Knights’ number throughout the year. Entering Sunday’s Game 1, the Wild were the only team to have a winning record against Vegas in the regular season. Unfortunately for the Golden Knights, their struggles against Minnesota continued with a 1-0 loss.