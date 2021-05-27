NordVPN vs. ExpressVPN: which VPN is better?

Google One is one of the lesser-known services of Google. For starters, it’s a paid cloud storage service from Google, with plans ranging from 100GB all the way up to 30TB. With Google Photos set to drop free unlimited backups from June 1, there’s been renewed interest surrounding Google One and its various plans. Storage purchased from Google One plan can be used with Google Photos and various Google services, including Drive, Gmail, and Docs. Besides, Google also throws in some freebies on higher-tier Google One plans, such as up to 10% cashback on Google Storage purchases. In October last year, Google added another nifty perk for the subscribers of top-tier plans: access to a virtual private network. The VPN service is available to Google One Android subscribers on 2TB and above plans. Since its debut, the VPN service hasn’t received any new features or improvements. But it looks like that’s set to change soon.