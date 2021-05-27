Cancel
NHL pandemic playoffs outside bubble off to thrilling start

By STEPHEN WHYNO
 2021-05-27

Paul Maurice learned through almost 2,000 games behind an NHL bench that scoring or giving up a goal gives a team about five minutes to maintain the momentum or stem the tide — especially in the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...

Paul Maurice
#Pandemic#Games Behind
NHLfiveforhowling.com

The NHL Playoffs: Who should Coyotes fans root for?

The 2021 NHL Expansion Draft and Entry Draft loom about a month away. Time is running out for teams looking to acquire draft picks or finalize protection lists. As the offseason ramps up, fans will be focusing heavily on next season. Arizona Coyotes fans will be pondering the next head coach and which players will be resigned.
Swimming & SurfingMarion Chronicle-Tribune

At swimming trials, Ledecky keeping an eye on NHL playoffs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Even as she attempts to qualify for her third U.S. Olympic team, champion swimmer Katie Ledecky is keeping an eye on the NHL playoffs. Her uncle, Jon Ledecky, is a co-owner of the New York Islanders. The team has advanced to the final four of the Stanley Cup playoffs, facing the Tampa Bay Lightning in a best-of-seven series for the chance to take on either Las Vegas or Montreal in the final.
NHLPosted by
Fox News

Familiarity and respect among coaches left in NHL playoffs

When Barry Trotz's Washington Capitals knocked out Jon Cooper's Tampa Bay Lightning on the way to the Stanley Cup in 2018, the two coaches talked that summer about how it all went down. A similar conversation happened last fall after Cooper and the Lightning went through Trotz's New York Islanders...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Playoffs 2021: Full Dates and TV Schedule for Semifinal Round

The Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens opened their semifinal series on Monday, with Vegas taking an early 1-0 series lead. Vegas opened the scoring with a Shea Theodore goal in the first period and didn't look back. The Knights won 4-1. "The first goal was huge, and at the...
NHLAntelope Valley Press

NHL playoff results | Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. — Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves and the New York Islanders got goals from Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock to beat the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals. Varlamov won his fourth straight playoff start, joining teammate Ilya Sorokin as only...
NHLtheknightnews.com

The captivating 2021 NHL playoffs

With a stacked playoff bracket to start the 2021 NHL Playoffs, every first seed from each division has already been eliminated. The playoffs started fast and heavy, with last year’s winners once again in the fold. However, only four teams remain. The Conference Finals matchups are as follows: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders and Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights.
NHLdailyhive.com

Bride and groom share funny moment at NHL playoff game in Vegas

A newlywed couple shared a funny moment in front of the cameras at Monday night’s Montreal Canadiens-Vegas Golden Knights playoff game. The video, at first glance, is a funny one as two people show up to a hockey game in wedding attire, potentially minutes or hours after tying the knot.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Ralph Macchio and Jimmy Fallon are at the NHL playoffs

The NHL playoffs are attracted Ralph Macchio and Jimmy Fallon to Game 3 between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning. Thursday night’s NHL playoff battle between the Lightning and Islanders had a couple of celebrity cameos. The Karate Kid himself, Ralph Macchio, was in the building along with...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

NHL: 30 best series winning goals in NHL Playoffs history

There’s nothing quite like the NHL Playoffs. Everything is amped up to 11. There is nothing like watching your team play for a chance to win the Stanley Cup. Well, maybe there’s something. When the game goes to overtime, there’s a chance for one of the teams to win the series, and it’s even better when it happens in Game 7. The chance for a team’s season to end in literally an instant at any moment is enthralling. It’s different than any other sport. In baseball, only one team can score at a time. In football, there’s a clear offense and defense. In soccer, they go to penalty kicks. In basketball, there’s a clock to tell you when the final buzzer comes. In hockey, at any time, either team can break millions of hearts all at once.
NHLNBC Sports

What is the longest overtime game in NHL playoff history?

The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway and if you’re wondering what the longest overtime game in NHL playoff history is, we’ve got a list of the top 10 below. Since Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs began on May 15, we’ve seen 16 games go into overtime including five multiple OT games.
NHLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NHL Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the New York Islanders in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Stanley Cup Semifinals from the Nassau Coliseum on Thursday night. The Lightning are coming off a 4-2 win over the Islanders in game two in Tampa, they’ll need the energy and momentum to carry over when they take the ice. Meanwhile, the Islanders play very well at home as they look to even up the series, they will have their fans behind them and that has been a tough building to play in this year.
NHLSports Illustrated

How Should the NHL Deal with the LTIR Playoff Loophole?

The NHL appears to have a LITR problem when it comes to teams manipulating the system to make the cap work. How should the league fix this?. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

NHL Playoffs Round 3 Preview and Predictions

Kyle Palmieri (7) – Goals – Brayden Point (8) Jean Gabriel Pageau (10) – Assists – Nikita Kucherov (13) Jean Gabriel Pageau (13) – Points – Nikita Kucherov (18) Ilya Sorokin (2.32) – GAA – Andrei Vasilevskiy (2.24) Ilya Sorokin (.934) – SV% – Andrei Vasilevskiy (.943) Offense: Lightning. Defense:...
NHLKVOE

NHL playoffs: Islanders even series with Tampa Bay

The New York Islanders used a three-goal second period and held off the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 to even their semifinal series at two games apiece. Sergei Varlamov also made 28 saves for the Islanders. Game 5 is Monday night. Game 4 of the Montreal-Vegas series is Sunday in Montreal....
NHLKVOE

NHL playoffs: Vegas tops Montreal in overtime

*Vegas overcame a 1-0 lead with a goal late in regulation and an early goal in overtime to defeat Montreal 2-1 and even their Stanley Cup semifinal series at 2 games apiece. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Las Vegas.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

An Outside View of NHL Reffing

Last night I sat down to watch the Canadiens and Golden Knights game and once again what should have been an enjoyable experience was made near unwatchable due to the reffing. I'm not here to specifically talk about any individual plays or who was or wasn't favored by the calls. If you've been watching any of the series you likely already know of most of the controversial calls or non calls.
NHL985thesportshub.com

When is the 2021-2022 NHL season starting?

The 2020-21 NHL season is still going on, but naturally, most fans are already wondering when the league is starting things off for 2021-2022. A prominent NHL reporter may have the answer. Sportsnet’s John Shannon tweeted on Monday that the NHL is sending out two drafts of the 2021-22 schedule...