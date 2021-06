WILMINGTON – Seeking to accelerate its services for private capital firms and their investors, CSC has acquired New Jersey-based PEF Services. CSC, the world’s leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, sought out the 19-year-old PEF, which is one of the leading boutique firms serving the niche industry of capital investment firms and small business investment companies (SBICs). The terms of the acquisition between the two private firms were not disclosed.