Palo Alto County, IA

Pair of Drug Related Arrests in Palo Alto County

By Brian Wilson
algonaradio.com
 8 days ago

–The report of a disturbance in Ruthven Tuesday afternoon resulted in multiple drug related charges being filed against a pair of individuals. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were called to a residence in Ruthven around 12:45 PM Tuesday after a disturbance was reported. While investigating the incident, Deputies located illegal narcotics, at which point they obtained a search warrant to examine the rest of the home.

