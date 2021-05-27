The Most Popular Lodge Cast Iron Skillet on Amazon Is Just $18—but for This Weekend Only

A cast iron skillet just might be the most valuable pan in your kitchen, It moves effortlessly from stovetop to oven and holds heat like other pans can only dream of. And talk about versatile: Not only is it perfect for getting the most flavorful sear on a steak, but it can be used in place of a baking dish for pie, it gives cornbread the most delectable crust, and its rustic good looks make it pleasing enough to serve a dip out of during entertaining. Oh, and forget rolling out individual cookies when you can make a giant one in the skillet! Watch the video above and scroll below for seven of our favorite ways to cook in a cast iron skillet.