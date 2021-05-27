25 Pet-Friendly Units — A Hypothetical Pitch to Save Columbia Heights Dog Park
In 2018, news broke that the de facto Columbia Heights dog park at 11th Street and Park Road NW (map) was imperiled. Owner WMATA began having the property marketed for sale a year later and debate intensified about its future. On one side, advocates rallied in hopes of saving the park, and on the other, proposals began floating around for a dog park-free redevelopment. Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne Nadeau also sought a budget line item for the city to purchase the dog park and keep it public.dc.urbanturf.com