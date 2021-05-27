I started a catering company to heal my world through food

“Life’s persistent and most urgent question is “What are you doing for others?”” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. I’ve preached that mantra my whole life, unabashedly and purposely. Growing up in a Jewish home, where my mom was a professor of nursing and my dad was an assistant principal, I was always taught to lend a hand, try and help one another no matter what. I went to a conservative synagogue in Cedarhurst, NY and learned all about tikkun olam. I went to Hebrew school, got Bat Mitzvahed and was confirmed. I went through every step to understand Judaism, to understand the Torah and to understand how to respect my neighbor, my elders and my teachers and on and on. And what lessons did I learn? I learned how to help others. Do unto others what you would want for yourself. What could I do to help someone who was less fortunate than I? I involved my friends in my quest to help others – we had bake sales, we put on puppet shows and plays in my backyard, we volunteered at my synagogue with rummage sales to raise money for others who needed it more than I did. Giving to me felt just as good as receiving. Or perhaps just slightly better.