I started a catering company to heal my world through food

By Imani Jackson
Forward
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Forward welcomes Imani Jackson as our newest food columnist. On Monday, May 31, MTV will feature Chef Jackson in its special on antisemitism, “With One Voice: Fighting Hatred Together.”. Everyone always asks me why I started a community-based catering company. It’s simple. I love to eat! I mean, who...

forward.com
Public HealthFulton Sun

Eating my way through the pandemic

Through the years of living in the country, I learned firsthand what it was like to run out of anything that would be needed at some time. I have always tried to keep enough extra items just in case the power in the country would go out or there would be a knee-deep snowstorm keeping us from getting to town.
Food & DrinksForward

How are we going to eat together again?

As reopening communal life grows tantalizingly close in many parts of the U.S., Jewish institutions are considering the best ways to resume in-person activity. To reduce the risk of suffering through a similar catastrophe again any time soon, the aspect of gathering that many have missed most, and that will inevitably grace our spaces once more—eating together—should be at the center of our communities’ planning process.
Brunswick News

My food budget is very low

What can I do if a friend invites me to a birthday dinner and I have limited funds? I have been invited out to a local restaurant to attend a 16-year-old’s party by a friend that goes to my high school, but I don’t have a lot of money right now. Maybe she can and will pay for my dinner, but I can’t pay for hers, so I’m worried I might be embarrassed if they think I’ll be paying for everything.
Minneapolis, MNnatwincities.com

Healing Our City through Prayer and Meditation in Minneapolis

What began as a need to provide comfort and healing for those experiencing the deeply rooted and overlapping layers of trauma caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and exacerbated by the George Floyd murder, has grown into an ever-growing community seeking to share peace and love. Healing Our City was the...
Recipescompassion.com

Kids Around the World: My Favorite Foods

Food! It’s part of our daily life and directly impacts our quality of life. The essential vitamins and minerals found in healthful fruits and vegetables allow our bodies to grow strong physically and mentally. They give us energy to learn, work, play and fight disease. What we eat says a...
AdvocacyThrive Global

Repairing the World Through Giving

“Life’s persistent and most urgent question is “What are you doing for others?”” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. I’ve preached that mantra my whole life, unabashedly and purposely. Growing up in a Jewish home, where my mom was a professor of nursing and my dad was an assistant principal, I was always taught to lend a hand, try and help one another no matter what. I went to a conservative synagogue in Cedarhurst, NY and learned all about tikkun olam. I went to Hebrew school, got Bat Mitzvahed and was confirmed. I went through every step to understand Judaism, to understand the Torah and to understand how to respect my neighbor, my elders and my teachers and on and on. And what lessons did I learn? I learned how to help others. Do unto others what you would want for yourself. What could I do to help someone who was less fortunate than I? I involved my friends in my quest to help others – we had bake sales, we put on puppet shows and plays in my backyard, we volunteered at my synagogue with rummage sales to raise money for others who needed it more than I did. Giving to me felt just as good as receiving. Or perhaps just slightly better.
San Bernardino, CAiecn.com

Food insecurity through my lens

As a child, I suffered from food insecurity. I am all too familiar with the impact and ramifications that being hungry can have on a child’s life. Serving as the CEO for over five years at the largest food bank in the Inland Empire, Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB), I’ve learned that the faces of hunger are within our very own communities, and they look no different than you or I.
TV Showsspoonuniversity.com

My Favorite Food Related Books

Claire Saffitz put together a perfect recipe book by combining more complicated and "fancy" baking recipes while also focusing on the classics. This book is enjoyable to page through alone to look at the amazing photography. Also, Claire's writing and narration of the background behind these recipes is incredibly enjoyable.
Homelesstheintelligencer.com

Community Spotlight: Fostering healing through Head Start practices

Many of the families we serve at Head Start have had exposure to trauma. We see many people struggle with homelessness, social marginalization, food insecurity, community and domestic violence, exposure to substance abuse and mental health issues such as depression or anxiety, or a history of physical, emotional, or sexual abuse. We recognize the impact trauma has on a persons physical, mental, and emotional health.
Advocacymarthastewart.com

These Organizations Are Improving Our World Through the Food We Eat

The power of food stretches far beyond nourishing our bodies and connecting with one another. We salute four organizations that are tirelessly working to improve the world through what we eat—from lifting up small farmers and tackling waste to getting healthy groceries into needy hands. Regenerator Program at Cascade Ranch.
BusinessOne Green Planet

The Body Shop Will Be 100% Vegan by End of 2023

Beauty company The Body Shop announced in a press release that by the end of 2023, the company’s entire beauty portfolio will be certified vegan. The company’s products will be certified by The Vegan Society and carry the Vegan Trademark. Currently, 60% of the products carried by the company are labeled vegan.
CharitiesPosted by
Great Bend Post

Tyson Foods awarding $1.5 million to support hunger relief

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is providing $1.5 million in grants to support hunger relief in 38 Tyson plant communities, the company announced today. The funding will be dispersed among 26 hunger relief organizations in 15 states. The grants will fund various programs to address hunger insecurity including backpack programs...
TravelTelegraph

After 70 years the Good Food Guide is no more, but I'd already ditched my copies...

There are sighs echoing across the culinary world at the announced death of the Good Food Guide – which its owner, Waitrose, has decided not to publish this year and has "no plans" to publish it again in the future – but I actually suspect that its founder, Raymond Postgate, rather than turning in his grave might be popping a cork and musing that its demise is a cause for celebration.
Mental HealthEmerald Media

Healing through art therapy with Grace Fletcher

Art therapy is more than a creative process — it explores the mind through a nonverbal approach. Licensed art therapist Grace Fletcher says many people “struggle to communicate their emotions with words.” Fletcher welcomes children and adults of all ages to work with her in a safe environment and express themselves without feeling judged. Clients may mold clay to convey an action or sketch to revisit a memory.
Restaurantsbizjournals

Food: Panera's new concept caters to changing tastes

Fast casual restaurant chain Panera Bread has announced plans for its next-generation bakery-cafe that will emphasize digital capabilities and drive-thru access. The new concept, officials said in a release, per the St. Louis Business Journal, builds off the company’s innovation in technology and the delivery, drive-thru and pick-up channels. However, dine-in customers are not being forgotten with the next-generation store featuring comfortable seating around a fireplace in a vibrant environment with new wayfinding and decor.
Agriculturekcrw.com

Advocating for sustainable meat production

While researching pollution from the meat industry, environmental lawyer Nicolette Hahn Niman met with ranchers who practiced responsible stewardship of raising healthy animals, as well as visiting large industrial facilities. Making the distinction between the different types of meat production, she began advocating for sustainable practices. Hahn Niman explains the complexities of raising beef and how grazing animals benefit the soil and environment.