DHS Updates COVID-19 Summary Data Page
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is updating data displayed on the COVID-19 Summary Data page. The new Wisconsin COVID-19 Summary Statistics dashboard will continue to report COVID-19 cases and deaths, with an emphasis on seven-day averages, and will now also display vaccination rates and disease activity so Wisconsinites can continue to stay informed about the state of the pandemic. The summary dashboard will include the following metrics as seven-day averages:urbanmilwaukee.com