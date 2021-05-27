Morales, Wiley, Garcia and Yang Get Major Matching Funds Boost for Stretch Run

(l-r) Dianne Morales, Maya Wiley, Kathryn Garcia, Andrew Yang. With under four weeks to go till the June 22 primary, the top Democratic mayoral candidates are receiving another round of public matching funds from the Campaign Finance Board, giving several of them the boost they need in the crucial period ahead. Particularly, the payout will help four candidates better compete with several of their competitors who had already banked larger sums, some of whom have been running for mayor for much longer.