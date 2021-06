Myron Boadu became the Dutch Juniors champion by scoring two goals, the last goal in stoppage time of the second half. Young Denmark or Young Germany are the next opponents. The victory was surprising. In contrast to the group stage at the end of March, Van de Lowy is no longer available for Teun Koopmeiners and Cody Gakpo. Midfielder AZ and PSV striker are part of the Dutch national team’s selection for the upcoming European Championship. On the other hand, there was the comeback of Calvin Stings, the Arizona player who did not pick the final of the European Orange Championship.