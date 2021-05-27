St. Lucie County Reminds All Residents about the Fertilizer Blackout Period

ST. LUCIE COUNTY – Reminder to all residents and businesses that the countywide fertilizer ban once again goes into effect June 1 through Sept. 30. This applies to all businesses and residences living in unincorporated St. Lucie County, as well as the cities of Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie.

June 1 through Sept. 30 – Fertilization with Nitrogen or Phosphorus is prohibited during this period

Oct. 1 through May 30 – ALL fertilizer application products must contain at least 50 percent slow-release Nitrogen and 0 percent Phosphorus (unless soil test indicates deficiency)

Runoff from fertilizers containing Nitrogen and/or Phosphorous become fuel for harmful algae blooms and negatively affect water quality in the St. Lucie River and Indian River Lagoon. St. Lucie County’s fertilizer ordinance is similar to more than 40 other communities throughout the Indian River Lagoon basin, designed to protect one of the most diverse estuaries in North America from an additional overload of unwanted nutrients. Additionally, residents, businesses and lawn companies must keep grass clippings and leaves from being washed, swept or blown into stormwater drains and water bodies, as these are also sources of excess nutrients that can harm the Indian River Lagoon and St. Lucie River.

The county-wide fertilizer ordinance includes exceptions for agriculture, golf courses and athletic fields. For additional information visit St. Lucie County's Fertilizer Info webpage.