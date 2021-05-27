Cancel
Port Saint Lucie, FL

St. Lucie County Reminds All Residents about the Fertilizer Blackout Period

Port St. Lucie, Florida
Port St. Lucie, Florida
 8 days ago

ST. LUCIE COUNTY – Reminder to all residents and businesses that the countywide fertilizer ban once again goes into effect June 1 through Sept. 30. This applies to all businesses and residences living in unincorporated St. Lucie County, as well as the cities of Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie.

  • June 1 through Sept. 30 – Fertilization with Nitrogen or Phosphorus is prohibited during this period
  • Oct. 1 through May 30 – ALL fertilizer application products must contain at least 50 percent slow-release Nitrogen and 0 percent Phosphorus (unless soil test indicates deficiency)

Runoff from fertilizers containing Nitrogen and/or Phosphorous become fuel for harmful algae blooms and negatively affect water quality in the St. Lucie River and Indian River Lagoon. St. Lucie County’s fertilizer ordinance is similar to more than 40 other communities throughout the Indian River Lagoon basin, designed to protect one of the most diverse estuaries in North America from an additional overload of unwanted nutrients. Additionally, residents, businesses and lawn companies must keep grass clippings and leaves from being washed, swept or blown into stormwater drains and water bodies, as these are also sources of excess nutrients that can harm the Indian River Lagoon and St. Lucie River.

The county-wide fertilizer ordinance includes exceptions for agriculture, golf courses and athletic fields. For additional information visit St. Lucie County's Fertilizer Info webpage.

Port St. Lucie is a city in St. Lucie County, Florida, United States. It is the most populous municipality in the county with a population of 164,603 at the 2010 census due to its rapid growth during the 2000s. It is located 125 miles (201 km) southeast of Orlando and 113 miles (182 km) north of Miami.

Posted by
Port St. Lucie, Florida

Fast-growing Florida food service company coming to Tradition

Cheney Brothers, Inc., a family-owned broadline food distributor, has chosen Legacy Park at Tradition in Port St. Lucie as the home for its newest distribution center. The proposed 427,000-square-foot, $55 million facility will bring 380 new jobs to the area. Estimated wages per employee will exceed $55,000 plus benefits, approximately 35% higher than St. Lucie County’s average wage.
Posted by
Port St. Lucie, Florida

Health officials caution public about algae bloom in C-24 Canal in Port St. Lucie

St. Lucie County, FL — The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County is cautioning the public about the presence of an algal bloom in the C-24 canal – S49 (upstream) between SW Port St. Lucie Blvd. and Florida’s Turnpike. This is in response to a water sample taken on May 27, 2021. Results from samples taken by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection at the location are still pending. The public should exercise caution in and around the canal.
Posted by
Port St. Lucie, Florida

Mobility Fees Community Meeting

What: The City of Port St. Lucie is hosting a virtual (Zoom) and in-person meeting with the community on mobility fees. Mobility fees are based on a plan that specifies improvements to expand and improve roads and intersections, while also providing improvements for sidewalks, crosswalks and trails. When: Join us...
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Posted by
Port St Lucie Times

Events on the Port St Lucie calendar

1. Compete & Win in a Multiple and Save Transactions with Low Appraisals; 2. Port St Lucie, Fl | Lace Front Wig Making Class with Sewing Machine; 3. Tradition Prep HS Community Event: “Hello High School” Bowling Bash; 4. Music & Mingle @ Baron Real Estate feat CMA artist Mr. Eric Dodd!; 5. Move Your Body Seminar;