SIERRA VISTA — On Saturday, a group of friends and family gathered at the home of William “Willie” Damper to celebrate his 97th birthday. Damper arrived into the world on May 29, 1924, in Birmingham, Alabama. Born to a family of limited means, Damper was raised during tough economic times and attended school intermittently through the fourth grade. He worked a number of odd jobs, from delivering groceries on his bike, to farming, landscaping and cutting grass, in order to help his family.