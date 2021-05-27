Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Saint Lucie, FL

St. Lucie County Closes Mortgage Assistance Program

Posted by 
Port St. Lucie, Florida
Port St. Lucie, Florida
 11 days ago

ST. LUCIE COUNTY – Over the past 10 weeks, St. Lucie County’s Mortgage Assistance Program has helped 49 families stay in their home. However, due to the high volume of applications received, the program is now closed.

Applicants who have already submitted applications will be placed on a list notifying them of future assistance opportunities. Communication will be sent via e-mail regarding their application status.

The Board of County Commissioners allocated $1,000,000 in reimbursed CARES funding to address the need of homeowners impacted by COVID-19.

It is recommended that if you have difficulty paying your mortgage you reach out to your lender to see what options may be available and seek guidance from a HUD Certified Housing Counseling Agency. Agencies can be located by going to the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau website.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Port St. Lucie, Florida

Port St. Lucie, Florida

41
Followers
91
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Port St. Lucie is a city in St. Lucie County, Florida, United States. It is the most populous municipality in the county with a population of 164,603 at the 2010 census due to its rapid growth during the 2000s. It is located 125 miles (201 km) southeast of Orlando and 113 miles (182 km) north of Miami.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Real Estate
Saint Lucie County, FL
Government
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Government
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Business
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Mortgage Lender#Homeowners#Applicants#Guidance#Communication#Difficulty#Assistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Jobsredlakenationnews.com

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT Giniw Waakaa'igan – Red Lake Vocational Rehabilitation Services at Oshkiimaajitahdah

Giniw Waakaa'igan – Red Lake Vocational Rehabilitation Services at Oshkiimaajitahdah. Closing: June 21, 2021 @ 12:00 p.m. To provide general clerical support services for Red Lake Vocational Rehabilitation. Reports to the Director of Red Lake Vocational Rehabilitation Services, full time position with benefits, Salary; DOQ. ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES:. •...
Hilo, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

County seeks public feedback on recovery action plan

The County recovery team has asked Puna residents to provide feedback on an amendment to its recovery action plan in order to receive and additional $23 million in federal funding. Last year, in order to qualify for $83.84 million in federal disaster recovery funds, the county submitted an action plan...
Geauga County, OHNews-Herald.com

Chardon, Geauga seek summary judgment in county office dispute

Both the city of Chardon and Geauga County are seeking summary judgment in the dispute regarding plans to relocate county offices. Work is underway on a $30 million, 103,000-square-foot county office building at 12611 Ravenwood Drive in Claridon Township. That new office building would house some Geauga County agencies, including the Department on Aging, Job and Family Services, adult services, Health Department and veterans services.
dailynewsandmore.com

DETCOG Sponsoring Session on Historically Underused Businesses

DETCOG Sponsoring Session on Historically Underused Businesses. Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG) will be holding a seminar on Historically Underused Businesses (HUB), government contracting and employment. The presentation will explain what they are, how a business can qualify for the designation, registering with governmental agencies and becoming employed by a HUB. The HUB Seminar is scheduled for.
Highlands County, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

What HCFR needs: 'Planning, funding and commitment'

SEBRING — After three years helping Highlands County upgrade and consolidate fire and emergency medical services, Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor hopes the county will keep improving and funding it. When he retires Sept. 30, Bashoor said, the county will still have a significant amount of work to do. “The...
Madison County, ILTelegraph

County completes financial report on time

EDWARDSVILLE — For the 30th year, Madison County has been honored for its financial reporting. On May 28, Madison County Auditor David Michael filed the county’s 2020 Comprehensible Annual Financial Report with the Illinois Comptroller’s Office and the Government Finance Officers Association. The report was the first since Michael took over the auditor’s office after the previous county auditor, Rick Faccin, retired in November.
Stark County, NDThe Dickinson Press

Longevity payments raise question of employee definition

During the regularly scheduled commission meeting on June 1, Commissioner Carla Arthaud raised concern with what she said were unauthorized longevity payments made to Stark County commissioners in 2019 and 2020. According to Arthaud, the payments were made without commission approval and behind closed doors. Arthaud's claims were verified through...
Saint Joseph, MIHerald-Palladium

Berrien County in-person meetings required after July 1

ST. JOSEPH — It’s official. Public bodies in Berrien County will no longer be allowed to meet virtually starting July 1. On Thursday, Berrien County commissioners approved allowing the local state of emergency to expire by the end of June. Commissioners declared a local state of emergency in March in an effort to allow local public bodies to continue meeting virtually when Michigan’s state of emergency expired that same month.
Maryland Statencsha.org

Featured ERA Program: Maryland’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Has COVID-19 affected your ability to pay rent? As a Marylander, you may be eligible for assistance with current or past due payments.​. For eligible applicants, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development will administer federal emergency rental funding in two ways, (1) directly to local jurisdictions through the Maryland Eviction Partnership Program to support local rental assistance efforts and (2) to property management on behalf of tenants residing in affordable rental properties​ that received federal or state financing through the Assisted Housing Relief Program.
Bergen County, NJparamuspost.com

COUNTY OF BERGEN LAUNCHES EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM TO HELP TENANTS AND LANDLORDS

Program to provide up to 12 months of back rent and utility expenses. Bergen County tenants can apply online at BergenCountyCARES.org. HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces that the County of Bergen will soon launch an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to provide financial relief for Bergen County residents unable to meet their rental obligation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible ERAP applicants will receive up to 12 months of assistance for unpaid back rent and gas and electric utility expenses (payable for amounts past due as of March 13, 2020). Amounts approved for funding will be paid directly to the landlords and utility provider.
Real EstateThe Mountaineer

More are eligible for affordable mortgage with Down Payment Assistance

With the median sales price of a home in North Carolina up 7.4% over last year, more and more home buyers have been being priced out of the market. This National Home Ownership Month, thousands of North Carolinians may have a renewed opportunity to buy a home thanks to increased income limits on one of the state’s most affordable mortgage products.
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

San Antonio’s Emergency Housing Assistance Program provides rent, mortgage assistance to 37,000 households over past year, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Emergency Housing Assistance Program has helped 37,000 households during the pandemic with rental, mortgage, and utility assistance, city officials say, calling the program a success. The city created the program in April 2020 in response to the job losses incurred during the wide-ranging shutdowns. “We’re...
Leonardtown, MDBay Net

Pesticide Container Recycling Program In St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. - The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is sponsoring its summer collection program for empty plastic (HDPE) pesticide containers. The nearest location to St. Mary’s County that accepts out-of-county pesticide containers is the Frederick County Landfill, 9031 Reich’s Ford Road, Frederick, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, and Sept. 21 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.