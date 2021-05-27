St. Lucie County Closes Mortgage Assistance Program

ST. LUCIE COUNTY – Over the past 10 weeks, St. Lucie County’s Mortgage Assistance Program has helped 49 families stay in their home. However, due to the high volume of applications received, the program is now closed.

Applicants who have already submitted applications will be placed on a list notifying them of future assistance opportunities. Communication will be sent via e-mail regarding their application status.

The Board of County Commissioners allocated $1,000,000 in reimbursed CARES funding to address the need of homeowners impacted by COVID-19.

It is recommended that if you have difficulty paying your mortgage you reach out to your lender to see what options may be available and seek guidance from a HUD Certified Housing Counseling Agency. Agencies can be located by going to the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau website.