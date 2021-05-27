Update on the latest sports

Watch Colin Cowherd play a game of ‘Deal or No Deal?’ as Colin predicts which NBA stars get traded this offseason. “DEAL. There is a report that they will field offers. Basketball is a sport where if you succeed it means somebody else doesn’t get the shot. Harden and Kevin Durant are greater offensive players, bigger people, and I trust their bodies more despite KD’s injuries. If I had to go Harden or Kyrie, Harden gives me 80 games, Harden plays his arse off, and Harden is a greater per-game scorer. This is basketball, and Kyrie Irving is just taking shots. If you want to play Kevin Durant 36 minutes and not 44 you better have a bench. You can’t have a bench having three of the top 5 offensive players in the league. I think they move Kyrie Irving.”