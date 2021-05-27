Update on the latest sports

Cancel
UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers had little trouble with the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The 76ers are up 2-0 in their opening-round series after clobbering the Wizards, 120-95. Ben Simmons had 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, one game after becoming the sixth player in league history to...

MLBPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred continues to be an absolute joke

This is the online version of our morning newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Rob Manfred, the man who didn’t suspend any of the Houston Astros players for cheating their way to a World Series title, has turned MLB into a joke once again and this time things could get really messy for the league and the game that so many love.
MLS1430wcmy.com

WCMY Sports

The White Sox bullpen failed to hold a late lead in a 6-3 loss to the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Garrett Crochet was tagged with the defeat. Yasmani Grandal belted a three-run home run for The South-Siders. The two game series wraps up this afternoon in Pittsburgh. The game will not...
MLBParadise Post

SF Giants-Angels matchup between Ohtani, Gausman features a first in MLB history

ANAHEIM — When Gabe Kapler and Joe Maddon turned in their respective lineups for Wednesday’s matchup between the Giants and Angels, the two managers guaranteed the game would feature a first-of-its-kind occurrence. It’s been 48 years since the American League implemented the designated hitter and 24 years since the Giants...
MLBdailymagazine.news

MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers & Top Stacks for Wednesday, June 23

Wednesday, June 23, brings split-slate action with nine early games and a seven-game main slate. Let's get into the top MLB DFS picks for pitchers and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel. Be sure head over to the Awesemo MLB DFS home page for all the best written daily fantasy...
MLBchatsports.com

Trade Proposal: Adam Duvall back to the Windy City

This will be the fourth installment of my 2021 midseason article series presenting the framework for Marlins trades that could hypothetically happen right now. Those last two words are key, because my ideas tend to age very quickly, but I swear, they made sense in the moment!. With the Marlins’...
NBAfastphillysports.com

SIXERS BEST DRAFT PICK: NOVA’S ROBINSON-EARL AT 28!

It seems that the whole world is wondering about what the Sixers and Daryl Morey will do about flopping Ben Simmons. We might know by draft night. Regardless of what they choose to do about Simmons, the Sixers would benefit from adding more wing defenders who can fill multiple roles.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Wednesday 6/23/21

The Houston Astros failed to live up to expectations on Tuesday, but they figure to be a chalk offense yet again tonight. We also get an enticing group of upside arms to choose between, which includes four different hurlers exceeding a 29% strikeout rate. Our daily helper is available every...
MLBrotoballer.com

MLB DFS Lineup Picks - Early Slate (6/23/21): DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball

Hello there, MLB DFS grinders! We have a split Wednesday slate and the focus of this article will be on the 6-game afternoon slate for DraftKings while mentioning plays for the split afternoon FanDuel slates. We have some good pitching options and good stacks to consider so let's dive on in and find the best plays for both your cash game and tournament lineups.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
MLBPleasanton Express

Umpire robs Astros of no-no

They say the best umpire is one whose name you don’t know. Veteran umpire Angel Hernandez is not one of those. Hernandez has a penchant for being loathed by baseball players and fans across the country. Hernandez has been an umpire in MLB for 30 years and during that time,...
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds Prediction, 6/24/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, OH. Odds/Point Spread: Atlanta (-141) Cincinnati (+110) Tony Santillan and the Cincinnati Reds (36-36, 3rd in NL Central) host the Atlanta Braves (35-37, 2nd in NL East) at Great American Ball Park on Thursday. The Reds open this game at +110 while the Braves are priced at -141. The over/under has been set at 10.5. The starting pitchers are Josh Tomlin and Tony Santillan.
MLBgoingfor2.com

DFS MLB DraftKings Lineup Advice for 6/24

The slate for tonight, June 24th, consists of eight games. Despite having sixteen pitchers available, there will only be four who average more than 12.3 FPTS/game on the season. I would encourage DFS players to look for value at the hitting positions when the opportunity arises. Pitchers. Top-tier. Walker Buehler(Dodgers)...
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Wednesday 6/23/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd Predicts Which NBA Stars Get Traded this Offseason

Watch Colin Cowherd play a game of ‘Deal or No Deal?’ as Colin predicts which NBA stars get traded this offseason. “DEAL. There is a report that they will field offers. Basketball is a sport where if you succeed it means somebody else doesn’t get the shot. Harden and Kevin Durant are greater offensive players, bigger people, and I trust their bodies more despite KD’s injuries. If I had to go Harden or Kyrie, Harden gives me 80 games, Harden plays his arse off, and Harden is a greater per-game scorer. This is basketball, and Kyrie Irving is just taking shots. If you want to play Kevin Durant 36 minutes and not 44 you better have a bench. You can’t have a bench having three of the top 5 offensive players in the league. I think they move Kyrie Irving.”