Apply for a Grant to Help Make Necessary Home Repairs
Assistance is available on a first come, first serve basis to provide approximately five qualifying homeowners in Johnson County (outside of the City of Iowa City) with grant assistance for necessary home repairs, such as emergency repairs, exterior repairs, and residential accessibility. Eligible projects include roofs, windows, doors, siding, HVAC, plumbing, and safety concerns. To qualify for this assistance, homeowners must have an income below 80% of the area median income (AMI).www.coralville.org