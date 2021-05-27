Cancel
Coralville, IA

Apply for a Grant to Help Make Necessary Home Repairs

coralville.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssistance is available on a first come, first serve basis to provide approximately five qualifying homeowners in Johnson County (outside of the City of Iowa City) with grant assistance for necessary home repairs, such as emergency repairs, exterior repairs, and residential accessibility. Eligible projects include roofs, windows, doors, siding, HVAC, plumbing, and safety concerns. To qualify for this assistance, homeowners must have an income below 80% of the area median income (AMI).

