George Floyd tribute painting defaced and now restored
Artist Desmond Hansen has made a name for himself by hand painting traffic control boxes around the greater West Seattle community. Now numbering around 60 he has painted music stars from Jimi Hendrix to Prince to Chris Cornell and many others. But his painting of George Floyd that was done on a box near Roxbury Street and Delridge Way SW drew many reactions. On the whole it served as a strong reminder this past year of painful issues that divide us.