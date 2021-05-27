Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitewater Township, MI

Williamsburg, Huge clean and o...

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 13 days ago

Williamsburg, Huge clean and organized multi family garage sale May 28th, 29th&30th 9am-6pm. Lots of great items at reasonable prices. children's and adult clothing, children's and adult shoes, household decor, holiday items, children's toys, children and adult books, lots of jigsaw puzzles, frames, kitchen ware, washer, dryer, dishwasher, table and four chairs, full bed frame, lamps, vanity, dresser, jewelry, bikes, lazy boy recliner, luggage and lots more. Located 4.4 miles east of Turtle Creek Casino off M-72 in Williamsburg. 10910 Deal Rd, Williamsburg MI. Follow the signs.

marketplace.record-eagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitewater Township, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Luggage#Jewelry#Dresser#Holiday Decor#Williamsburg Mi#Kitchen Ware#Garage#Household Decor#Chairs#Lazy Boy Recliner#Turtle Creek Casino#Shoes#Adult Clothing#9am 6pm#M 72#Lamps#Bed#Sale#Bikes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's 2022 problem: Even some liberals are starting to say 'Enough!'

Joe Biden won the presidential election last year mainly for two reasons. One, he promised to unify a deeply divided nation. And two, he wasn’t Donald Trump . He’s still not Donald Trump, but one out of two may not be good enough, come 2022. On that first point, while President Biden talks a good game about unifying the nation, it doesn’t look like he’s really trying. With more than a little justification, conservatives believe that he ran as a centrist but is governing as a progressive. That doesn’t do much to bring the two sides closer together.
Income TaxPosted by
The Associated Press

ProPublica: Many of the uber-rich pay next to no income tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — The rich really are different from you and me: They’re better at dodging the tax collector. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos paid no income tax in 2007 and 2011. Tesla founder Elon Musk’s income tax bill was zero in 2018. And financier George Soros went three straight years without paying federal income tax, according to a report Tuesday from the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The New York Times

‘Does Anybody Have a Plan?’ Senate Report Details Jan. 6 Security Failures.

WASHINGTON — Top federal intelligence agencies failed to adequately warn law enforcement officials before the Jan. 6 riot that pro-Trump extremists were threatening violence, including plans to “storm the Capitol,” infiltrate its tunnel system and “bring guns,” according to a new report by two Senate committees that outlines large-scale failures that contributed to the deadly assault.