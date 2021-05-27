Williamsburg, Huge clean and o...
Williamsburg, Huge clean and organized multi family garage sale May 28th, 29th&30th 9am-6pm. Lots of great items at reasonable prices. children's and adult clothing, children's and adult shoes, household decor, holiday items, children's toys, children and adult books, lots of jigsaw puzzles, frames, kitchen ware, washer, dryer, dishwasher, table and four chairs, full bed frame, lamps, vanity, dresser, jewelry, bikes, lazy boy recliner, luggage and lots more. Located 4.4 miles east of Turtle Creek Casino off M-72 in Williamsburg. 10910 Deal Rd, Williamsburg MI. Follow the signs.