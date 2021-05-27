Cancel
China Joins EUIPO’s TMview Enabling Easier Searching of Chinese Trademarks

By Aaron Wininger
natlawreview.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 19, 2021, China’s National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) joined the European Union Intellectual Property Office’s (EUIPO) TMview trademark searching tool. TMview will include trademark data made available by CNIPA, taking the total number of trade marks in the search tool from 62 to over 90 million from 75 participating IP Offices. Over 32 million Chinese trademarks are now available in TMview to all users to search free of charge. TMview is available here: https://www.tmdn.org/tmview/#/tmview.

