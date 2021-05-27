China Joins EUIPO’s TMview Enabling Easier Searching of Chinese Trademarks
On March 19, 2021, China’s National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) joined the European Union Intellectual Property Office’s (EUIPO) TMview trademark searching tool. TMview will include trademark data made available by CNIPA, taking the total number of trade marks in the search tool from 62 to over 90 million from 75 participating IP Offices. Over 32 million Chinese trademarks are now available in TMview to all users to search free of charge. TMview is available here: https://www.tmdn.org/tmview/#/tmview.www.natlawreview.com