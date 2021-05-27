China Joins EUIPO’s TMview Enabling Easier Searching of Chinese Trademarks

China recently announced, with great fanfare, that it would allow all married couples to have three children. “The Three-Child Policy Has Arrived! Are You Ready to Give Birth?” screamed state media headlines. This had echoes of 2016, when the government ended its decades-long “one-child policy.” Communist Party officials had hoped that this would result in a baby boom, adding tens of millions of new workers to the labor force by 2050. But those hopes were dashed: After a brief baby bump in 2016, birth rates have declined for four consecutive years. Last year, 12 million babies were born, the lowest number of births since 1961, when China was in the midst of a catastrophic famine.