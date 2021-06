The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utility Commission has approved a 3.5 percent increase in water and sewer rates for the next fiscal year budget, which begins July 1, 2021. Local water and sewer rates have historically ranked second-lowest amongst peer utilities in the state and rates for consumption have not increased since July 1, 2018. The new rates will amount to a monthly increase of $1.08 for light users and $1.78 for average customers. There is no increase in solid waste disposal fees at landfills and yard waste facilities. No tax revenue is used to fund Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities services.