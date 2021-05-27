Cancel
Music

Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Wilk Undergoes Knee Surgery for Torn Meniscus

By Chad Childers
103GBF
103GBF
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk is making sure he'll be able to sufficiently rage behind the kit when the band is finally able to fulfill their reunion plans. Wilk revealed via Instagram that he's undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus in his knee. According to a post from...

103gbfrocks.com
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Brad Wilk
Dave Navarro
Joe Principe
Shavo Odadjian
#Meniscus#Knee Surgery#Public Enemy#Public Enemy S Chuck D#Cypress Hill#Wilk Undergoes
103GBF

Killers Tease ‘Dustland’ Bruce Springsteen Collaboration

The Killers have shared a preview of their upcoming Bruce Springsteen collaboration titled "Dustland," which comes out June 16. The Las Vegas glam-pop veterans have been teasing the “killer collab” with a mystery artist on social media over the past day, inviting fans to guess the feature. Springsteen confirmed his collaboration with Brandon Flowers and band yesterday during an appearance on Sirius XM’s E Street Radio.
Watch GEORGE LYNCH And RICHIE FAULKNER Jam Together

Video of a recent jam between JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner and DOKKEN‘s legendary axeman George Lynch, which was originally streamed live on Instagram, can be seen below. Lynch became a grandfather for the fifth time when his daughter, Mariah Lynch, and Faulkner, who is her boyfriend, welcomed their first...
103GBF

Any Metalhead Would’ve Gotten This ‘Jeopardy!’ Clue About Pantera + Motorhead

Heavy metal got a big nod from Jeopardy! on Tuesday (June 8) when the TV game show used albums by Pantera and Motorhead as prime examples of the genre in a clue about music. Mayim Bialik, the Big Bang Theory and Blossom actress who's also a neuroscientist, served as the show's guest host that day. She's currently filling in among a succession of several others taking turns presenting Jeopardy! after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in 2020, and she's the one who presented Tuesday's clue that included the two influential heavy bands as paragons of the style.
AC/DC's ANGUS YOUNG Was 'Totally Enthralled' When He First Heard JIMI HENDRIX's 'Purple Haze'

In a recent interview with Germany’s Guitar magazine, AC/DC guitarist Angus Young spoke about his early musical influences. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “I could play guitar a little bit, but I really got focused on it around the years when I was about 12 into my teenage years, I started to focus more on it. And around when I was about 13 [or] 14, that’s when Jimi Hendrix appeared on the horizon. And when I first heard the song ‘Purple Haze’, I was totally enthralled: ‘How’s he doing that?’ I was just so impressed with it. Plus, Malcolm, my brother, there was a few shows we had also seen. We had gone, the two of us together, and we had seen people like the band THE YARDBIRDS; they had come to Australia. And at the time, the lineup had just changed. I think they originally used to have Jeff Beck. But then, later on, when we saw them, they didn’t have Jeff Beck; they had Jimmy Page on guitar. So that was good, because at that time, that kind of sound, especially for guitar, it jumped out at you, the sound of it. So that was really good. But then when along came Hendrix, you kind of went, ‘Woah! This is another level on guitar.’ So I was very much a fan of that.”
103GBF

The 44 Songs Iron Maiden Have Never Played Live

With over 150 songs in the catalog, Iron Maiden have done a remarkable job of giving most of their material some stage time and there's not even 50 songs that they've never played live. So, with the ever-trusty archival site setlist.fm at our disposal, we rounded them all up here.
New Video: DJ Khaled – ‘Body in Motion’ (featuring Bryson Tiller, Lil Baby, & Roddy Ricch)

DJ Khaled dropped his latest album, ‘Khaled Khaled,’ on April 30 and in the time since has unveiled six music videos in its support: “We Going Crazy” with H.E.R. and Migos, “Where You From” featuring Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, Barrington Levy, “Thankful” with Lil Wayne and Jeremih, “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring JAY-Z, Nas, James Fauntleroy, and Beyonce, and the Lil Baby and Lil Durk-assisted “Every Chance I Get” (click here to watch them all).
Ozzy Osbourne Pays Tribute to Randy Rhoads: 'I Owe My Career to Him'

Randy Rhoads’ masterful guitar solos and unique approach to heavy-metal riffing, which drew more influence from Bach than Black Sabbath, made him an instant guitar legend with the release of Blizzard of Ozz, Ozzy Osbourne’s 1980 solo debut. He’d spent the previous couple of years struggling in an early lineup of Quiet Riot — the two records he recorded with them came out only in Japan — so the success of the album and its hit single, “Crazy Train,” was a feat both for him and for Osbourne, who was at his lowest point following his dismissal from Black Sabbath. Osbourne needed to hear only a few seconds of Rhoads warming up at an audition for him to offer the guitarist the job, and the pair formed an immediate bond. Together, they developed a vision for Osbourne’s solo music that has endured ever since.
Watch Polo G Bring Hit Single 'Rapstar' to 'Fallon'

Polo G celebrated the release of his new album Hall of Fame by performing his Number One hit “Rapstar” on The Tonight Show Friday. Accompanied by a band that included an electric ukulele player, Polo G delivered the smash single virtually from a soundstage surrounded by framed monitors. Released in...
Maroon 5 Deliver "JORDI" With Megan Thee Stallion, Juice WRLD, Nipsey Hussle, & More

Maroon 5 has been in the game for a very long time now and frontman Adam Levine doesn't seem to be showing any signs of slowing down. While the group mostly started out as an alternative rock group, they have largely shifted towards pop-friendly ballads that always seem to be accompanied by a host of different rappers. They have collaborated with some of the biggest artists in hip-hop and on their new album JORDI, they keep that trend going.
Stevie Nicks is the most surprising guest on Maroon 5's new album, 'JORDI'

Maroon 5 just released their seventh studio album JORDI. Named in dedication to Jordan Feldstein, Adam Levine’s childhood friend and the band’s manager who died in 2017 from a heart attack. The LP includes “Beautiful Mistakes,” the band’s joint track with Megan Thee Stallion, as well as features from H.E.R.,...
Y101

Neil Finn’s Run-In with Lindsey Buckingham Fan

Neil Finn admitted was concerned about negative reactions from Lindsey Buckingham fans upon joining Fleetwood Mac. The Crowded House frontman became part of the group along with Mike Campbell after Buckingham's acrimonious 2018 departure. In a recent BBC interview, Finn said: “I had no idea whether I was going to have a half a dozen Lindsey fans poking their tongues out. But that didn't happen, luckily. Only once did I have someone in the front row with a Lindsey T-shirt on, pointing at it in front of me.” He added, “[B]y halfway through the show they were jigging around like everyone else.”